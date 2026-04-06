Brayan Bello And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 6

Bello is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 6.7 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.