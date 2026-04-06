Brayan Bello And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 6
Brayan Bello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bello has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bello is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers are averaging 6.7 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.