Brayan Bello And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 17

Bello is 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.