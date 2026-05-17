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Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello

Boston Red Sox • #66 SP

Brayan Bello And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 17

Brayan Bello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bello has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bello is 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brayan Bello

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