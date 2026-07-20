Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Yankees On July 20

Ashcraft is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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