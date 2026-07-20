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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Yankees On July 20

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -115 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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