Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 18

Ashcraft is 12-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw nine innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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