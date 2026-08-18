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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 18

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 12-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw nine innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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