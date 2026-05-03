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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On May 3

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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