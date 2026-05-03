Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On May 3

Ashcraft is 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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