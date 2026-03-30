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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Reds On March 30

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft went 4-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Reds averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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