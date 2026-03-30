Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Reds On March 30

Ashcraft went 4-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Reds averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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