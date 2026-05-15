Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 15
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.