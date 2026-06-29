Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Phillies On June 29
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.