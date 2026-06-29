Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Phillies On June 29

Ashcraft is 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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