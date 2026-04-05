Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Orioles On April 5
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Orioles are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.