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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Orioles On April 5

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Orioles are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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