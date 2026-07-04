Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Nationals On July 4

Ashcraft is 8-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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