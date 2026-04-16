FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 16

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News