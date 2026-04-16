Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 16

Ashcraft is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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