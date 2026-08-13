Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 13

Ashcraft is 11-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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