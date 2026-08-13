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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 13

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 11-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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