FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On July 26

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News