Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Cubs On July 26

Ashcraft is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.