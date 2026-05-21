Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On May 21

Ashcraft is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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