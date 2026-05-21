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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On May 21

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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