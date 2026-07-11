Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Brewers On July 11
Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Ashcraft is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.