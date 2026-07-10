Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On July 10

Ashcraft is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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