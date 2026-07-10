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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On July 10

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has +116 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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