Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Take On Brewers On Aug. 6

Ashcraft is 11-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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