Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Face Braves On June 6

Ashcraft is 5-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.