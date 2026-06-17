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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Athletics On June 17

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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