Brandon Young And Orioles Play White Sox On April 6

Young went 1-7 with a 6.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The White Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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