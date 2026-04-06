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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Play White Sox On April 6

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Young has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Young went 1-7 with a 6.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The White Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Young

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