Brandon Young And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 11

Young is 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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