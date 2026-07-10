Brandon Young And Orioles Take On Royals On July 10

Young is 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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