Brandon Young And Orioles Take On Reds On July 4

Young is 6-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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