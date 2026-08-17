Brandon Young And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 17

Young is 9-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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