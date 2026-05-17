Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 17

Young is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.