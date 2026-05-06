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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Marlins On May 6

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Young has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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