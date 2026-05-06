Brandon Young And Orioles Square Off Against Marlins On May 6

Young is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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