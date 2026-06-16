Brandon Young And Orioles Face Mariners On June 16

Young is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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