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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Face Mariners On June 10

Brandon Young will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Young has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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