Brandon Young And Orioles Face Mariners On June 10

Young is 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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