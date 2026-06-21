Brandon Young And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 21

Young is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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