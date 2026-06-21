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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 20

Brandon Young will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Young is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Young

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