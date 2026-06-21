Brandon Young And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 20

Young is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.