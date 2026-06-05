Brandon Young And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 5

Young is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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