FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 5

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Young has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Young

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News