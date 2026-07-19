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Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young

Baltimore Orioles • #63 SP

Brandon Young And Orioles Play Astros On July 19

Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Young has -142 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Young is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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