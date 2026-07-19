Brandon Young And Orioles Play Astros On July 19

Young is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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