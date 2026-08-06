Brandon Young And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 6
Brandon Young will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Young has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Young is 8-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.