Brandon Young And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 6

Young is 8-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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