Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 6

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.