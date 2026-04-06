Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 6
Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Woodruff has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Woodruff is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.