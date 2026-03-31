Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Play Rays On March 31
Brandon Woodruff will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Woodruff has -114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Woodruff went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.