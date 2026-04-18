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Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers • #53 SP

Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Square Off Against Marlins On April 18

Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Woodruff has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Woodruff

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