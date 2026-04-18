Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Square Off Against Marlins On April 18

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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