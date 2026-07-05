FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers • #53 SP

Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On July 5

Brandon Woodruff will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Woodruff is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Woodruff

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News