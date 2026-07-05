Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On July 5

Woodruff is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.