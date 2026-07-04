Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 4
Brandon Woodruff will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Woodruff has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Woodruff is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing just one hit.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.