Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 4

Woodruff is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing just one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.