Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Face Cubs On June 28
Brandon Woodruff will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Woodruff has -134 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Woodruff is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.
The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.