Brandon Woodruff And Brewers Face Cubs On June 28

Woodruff is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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