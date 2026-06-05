Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 5

Sproat is 1-4 with a 6.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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