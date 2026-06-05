Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 5
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sproat is 1-4 with a 6.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.