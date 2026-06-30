Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Reds On June 30

Sproat is 2-4 with a 5.43 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.