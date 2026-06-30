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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Reds On June 30

Brandon Sproat will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sproat is 2-4 with a 5.43 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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