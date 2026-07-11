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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Pirates On July 11

Brandon Sproat will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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