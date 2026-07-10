Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Pirates On July 10

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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