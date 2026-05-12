Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Padres On May 12

Sproat is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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