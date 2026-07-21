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Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Sproat

Milwaukee Brewers • #23 SP

Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Mets On July 21

Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets at American Family Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has -164 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Sproat

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