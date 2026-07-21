Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Mets On July 21
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets at American Family Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sproat has -164 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.