Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Mets On July 21

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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