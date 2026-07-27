Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Giants On July 27
Brandon Sproat will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Sproat has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sproat is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.