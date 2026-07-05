Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 5

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.