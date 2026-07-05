Brandon Sproat And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 5
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Sproat has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.