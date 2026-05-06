Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 6

Sproat is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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