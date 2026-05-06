Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 6
Brandon Sproat will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Sproat has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Sproat is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.