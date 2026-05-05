Brandon Sproat And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 5

Sproat is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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