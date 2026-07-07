Brandon Sproat And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On July 7

Sproat is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.